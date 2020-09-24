IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, KL Rahul, Dale Steyn chase personal milestones

KXIP will look to put behind the controversial 'short-run' decision in their IPL opener and start afresh. Mayank Agarwal played one of his finest knocks in the league but failed to take his in a game that ended in a tie. RCB, on the other hand, started their campaign on a winning note when they defeated David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli and his band came from behind to win the match against a star-studded SRH side.

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Key battles, India timing

IPL 2020 Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 tips

Both KXIP and RCB possess quality players in their ranks and the contest between the two sides is going to be an interesting one. However, there are a few personal milestones the players from both the teams would be chasing when they come into the middle.

Here are the milestones the players from both the sides would be aiming to achieve:

Virat Kohli:

The swashbuckling RCB batsman - who is the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament - needs 74 more runs to become first to complete 5500 runs in the league. Kohli is also set to become the first Indian to complete 9000 T20 runs. The explosive Delhi cricketer has so far amassed 8914 runs in the shortest format, including international and domestic. Kohli will be the fourth batsman to enter this elite club in the T20 format.

AB de Villiers:

Mr 360 - who put everyone in awe with his dominant show with the bat against SRH in the opening game - will also be eyeing a personal milestone. South Africa batting great needs just one six to complete 400 maximums in the T20 format. ABD - who smashed a couple of maximums in the previous game - certainly looks to achieve this milestone and become the first player from South Africa and sixth overall to enter this club.

KL Rahul:

The Karnataka cricketer will be up against his former team (RCB) today and the stylish batsman also chases a milestone as he requires just 2 runs to complete 2000 in the league. The KXIP captain had a forgettable outing with the bat in the opening encounter but today he would be looking to make amends and play a big knock.

Dale Steyn:

The South Africa pace legend looked a bit rusty in the previous game and would be eager to make a statement today. Steyn - who is one of the finest pacers of all time - needs just 3 scalps to complete 100 wickets in the tournament. The right-arm seamer will become only the fourth overseas bowler to enter the elite club.