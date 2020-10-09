IPL 2020: Shubman Gill confident his KKR teammate will soon replicate form from previous seasons

While some of the youngsters have made a good start for KKR so far this season, the powerhouse Andre Russell is yet to come to the party with the bat. But the all-rounder has shown glimpses of his big-hitting ability albeit not like the form he showed last season, when he scored 510 runs in 14 matches.

Russell, who is regarded as a match-winner over the last few seasons, has managed just 50 runs from his five innings at a strike-rate of 135.13. And his form with the bat has been a worry for the KKR faithful.

However, Gill, who has been the star in KKR's batting this season, looked at the positive side and said the business end of the tournament is yet to come and he believes Russell is saving the best for the last.

"He didn't do well as per his expectations. I think it is good for us in the way that the main part of the tournament is yet to come and as they say, save the best for the last," Gill told ANI News.

The West Indies all-rounder has had a decent showing with the ball, taking 5 wickets in 4 innings at the economy rate of 8.00. However, KKR will hope Russell soon hits form from last season with the bat and will expect his to do so when they face Kings XI Punjab on Saturday (October 10).

