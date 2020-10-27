Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav-Isuru Udana take 'Break The Beard' Challenge ahead of RCB-MI clash

By
Dubai, October 27: Ahead of the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, two key members of both the franchise took a challenge off the field.

The #BreakTheBeard challenge is once again in trend as the thirteenth edition of IPL approaches its business end. The anticipation continues to increase while watching the players compete against one another on the ground while competing with their #BreakTheBeard styles off the ground.

As we see the teams gaining points and getting qualified for the IPL (Top 4), so are these players who are all adopting different beard styles with every new game. The recent player to join the #BreakTheBeard club is none other than Surya Kumar Yadav to accept the challenge from the RCB player Isuru Udana.

Sri Lankan pacer, Isuru Udana sported a clean french beard, while flaunting his sharp jawline. His fellow Sri Lankan cricketers Farveez Maharoof and Dimuth Karunarathna highly commended his new look on social media.

While Isuru was showing French love, Surya Kumar Yadav was adding soul to his story. Suave and chic, he is looking quite classy while sporting a soul patch, just as well as he plays.

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will take on Virat Kohli's RCB in match 48 of IPL 2020 on Wednesday (October 28). Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to come to winning ways and secure play-off berth with 16 points in their kitty.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Gambhir all praise for Dhawan
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 47 October 27 2020, 07:30 PM
Hyderabad
Delhi
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 18:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More