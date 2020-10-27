IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav-Isuru Udana take 'Break The Beard' Challenge ahead of RCB-MI clash

As we see the teams gaining points and getting qualified for the IPL (Top 4), so are these players who are all adopting different beard styles with every new game. The recent player to join the #BreakTheBeard club is none other than Surya Kumar Yadav to accept the challenge from the RCB player Isuru Udana.

Sri Lankan pacer, Isuru Udana sported a clean french beard, while flaunting his sharp jawline. His fellow Sri Lankan cricketers Farveez Maharoof and Dimuth Karunarathna highly commended his new look on social media.

While Isuru was showing French love, Surya Kumar Yadav was adding soul to his story. Suave and chic, he is looking quite classy while sporting a soul patch, just as well as he plays.

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will take on Virat Kohli's RCB in match 48 of IPL 2020 on Wednesday (October 28). Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to come to winning ways and secure play-off berth with 16 points in their kitty.