IPL 2020: We are not in a great position, are we? Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith after RR's loss to DC

While Delhi notched up their sixth win of the season, the Rajasthan team fell to their fifth loss of the season.

The Rajasthan team's worries grew as their batsmen failed to chase down a small total. Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith was left disappointed as the Royals remained at the second last rung of the table.

Speaking after the match, Smith said, "Disappointing one. Obviously the wicket slowed up a fair but, but we got off to a good start with Jos and Stokesy. Then Sanju and Stokesy got partnership going but we lost too many wickets.

"On a slow wicket it is difficult to make up runs in the end. We needed to take it deep with set batsmen. Guys kept getting in and kept getting out, and not making 60-odd to see us through. The guys that have the air speed have had the most success."

Smith praised the bowlers who did well to restrict the Capitals, but said the team needs to bounce back quickly. "Jofra has been brilliant for us so have

Nortje and Rabada for Delhi. We are not in a great position, are we? We have got to quickly move on and come back with a big game in three days time," signed off the skipper.

The Rajasthan Royals will next place the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.