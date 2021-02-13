IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of Australia players available for auction, base price, IPL caps

New Delhi, Feb 13: The list of players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is out with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18. 1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction which has been further pruned after the eight franchises submitted the shortlist of players.
Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price for eight players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav, have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.
12 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai. The IPL auction will start at 3:00 PM (IST).
Australia ODI captain Aaron Finch and star batsman Steve Smith have not been retained by their respective franchises and their names might trigger a bidding war.
Here are the Australian players retained by IPL franchises:
Josh Hazlewood (Chennai Super Kings), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams (both Delhi Capitals), Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians), Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals), Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson (all Royal Challengers Bangalore), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (both Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Here's the list of Australian players available at 2021 IPL Auction:
Base Price: Rs 2.00 Crore
Steve Smith - 95 IPL Caps
Glenn Maxwell - 82 IPL Caps
Base Price: Rs 1.50 Crore
Alex Carey - 6 IPL Caps
Nathan Coulter-Nile - 33 IPL Caps
Jhye Richardson - 0 IPL Caps
Shaun Marsh - 71 IPL Caps
Base Price: Rs 1 Crore
Aaron Finch - 87 IPL Caps
Moises Henriques - 57 IPL Caps
Marnus Labuschagne - 0 IPL Caps
Jason Behrendorff - 5 IPL Caps
Billy Stanlake - 6 IPL Caps
Matthew Wade - 3 IPL Caps
Base Price: Rs 75 lakh
Ben Cutting - 21 IPL Caps
Dan Christian - 40 IPL Caps
Hilton Cartwright - 0 IPL Caps
James Faulkner - 60 IPL Caps
Base Price: Rs 50 lakh
Ben McDermott - 0 IPL Cap
Sean Abbott - 2 IPL Caps
Joel Paris - 0 IPL Cap
Jack Wildermuth - 0 IPL Cap
Base Price: Rs 40 lakh
Riley Meredith - 0 IPL Cap
Brendan Doggett- 0 IPL Cap
Mark Steketee - 0 IPL Cap
Base Price: Rs 30 lakh
Ben Dwarshuis - 0 IPL Cap
Chris Green - 1 IPL Cap
Base Price: Rs 20 lakh
Wes Agar - 0 IPL Cap
Josh Inglis - 0 IPL Cap
Nathan Ellis - 0 IPL Cap
Tanveer Sangha - 0 IPL Cap
Max Bryant - 0 IPL Cap
Jake Weatherald - 0 IPL Cap
Matt Kelly - 0 IPL Cap
Tim David - 0 IPL Cap
Aaron Hardie - 0 IPL Cap
Nathan McAndrew - 0 IPL Cap.
