IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of Australia players available for auction, base price, IPL caps

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price for eight players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav, have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

IPL 2021 AUCTION SPECIAL PAGE

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai. The IPL auction will start at 3:00 PM (IST).

Australia ODI captain Aaron Finch and star batsman Steve Smith have not been retained by their respective franchises and their names might trigger a bidding war.

IPL 2021 auction: Capped, uncapped players, purse remaining

Here are the Australian players retained by IPL franchises:

Josh Hazlewood (Chennai Super Kings), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams (both Delhi Capitals), Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians), Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals), Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson (all Royal Challengers Bangalore), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (both Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Here's the list of Australian players available at 2021 IPL Auction:

Base Price: Rs 2.00 Crore

Steve Smith - 95 IPL Caps

Glenn Maxwell - 82 IPL Caps

Base Price: Rs 1.50 Crore

Alex Carey - 6 IPL Caps

Nathan Coulter-Nile - 33 IPL Caps

Jhye Richardson - 0 IPL Caps

Shaun Marsh - 71 IPL Caps

Base Price: Rs 1 Crore

Aaron Finch - 87 IPL Caps

Moises Henriques - 57 IPL Caps

Marnus Labuschagne - 0 IPL Caps

Jason Behrendorff - 5 IPL Caps

Billy Stanlake - 6 IPL Caps

Matthew Wade - 3 IPL Caps

Base Price: Rs 75 lakh

Ben Cutting - 21 IPL Caps

Dan Christian - 40 IPL Caps

Hilton Cartwright - 0 IPL Caps

James Faulkner - 60 IPL Caps

Base Price: Rs 50 lakh

Ben McDermott - 0 IPL Cap

Sean Abbott - 2 IPL Caps

Joel Paris - 0 IPL Cap

Jack Wildermuth - 0 IPL Cap

Base Price: Rs 40 lakh

Riley Meredith - 0 IPL Cap

Brendan Doggett- 0 IPL Cap

Mark Steketee - 0 IPL Cap

Base Price: Rs 30 lakh

Ben Dwarshuis - 0 IPL Cap

Chris Green - 1 IPL Cap

Base Price: Rs 20 lakh

Wes Agar - 0 IPL Cap

Josh Inglis - 0 IPL Cap

Nathan Ellis - 0 IPL Cap

Tanveer Sangha - 0 IPL Cap

Max Bryant - 0 IPL Cap

Jake Weatherald - 0 IPL Cap

Matt Kelly - 0 IPL Cap

Tim David - 0 IPL Cap

Aaron Hardie - 0 IPL Cap

Nathan McAndrew - 0 IPL Cap.