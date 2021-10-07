Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: 'Chennai Super Kings' match against Punjab Kings isn't most crucial for them,' says S Badrinath

By
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings match against Punjab Kings isnt most crucial for them, says S Badrinath

New Delhi, Oct 7: Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in their last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 7).

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men face KL Rahul and band in the first match of Thursday's double-header on the back of two defeats. The Yellow Army would be looking to get to the winning ways before they take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Sunday (October 10).

Super Kings suffered defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in their last two games. While many believe that the match against Punjab Kings is a must-win game for Dhoni & Co. but there are those who feel even a loss against Punjab won't affect the fate of Super Kings.

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath while speaking about the importance of CSK and PBKS fixture on The Super Kings Show said on Star Sports said he doesn't feel it is going to be a crucial game for CSK.

"CSK's match against Punjab Kings, is it the most crucial match? I don't think so because they have played more crucial matches in the past, and they have got themselves into the top 4. So, I wouldn't consider it the most crucial match but it is a key game because if they win it, they will go to the top 2 and knowing Mahendra Singh Dhoni he will be wanting to be in the top 2 - because you get two chances. When you have played consistent cricket throughout the season, you want to top it off and end at the top. So, as far as I am concerned, it is an important game but definitely not the most crucial game," Badrinath said.

With Royal Challengers Bangalore losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad last night, CSK are assured of a top-two in the league stage.

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
CSK vs PBKS stats preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 53 October 7 2021, 03:30 PM
Chennai
Punjab
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 13:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 7, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments