IPL 2021: 'Chennai Super Kings' match against Punjab Kings isn't most crucial for them,' says S Badrinath

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men face KL Rahul and band in the first match of Thursday's double-header on the back of two defeats. The Yellow Army would be looking to get to the winning ways before they take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Sunday (October 10).

Super Kings suffered defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in their last two games. While many believe that the match against Punjab Kings is a must-win game for Dhoni & Co. but there are those who feel even a loss against Punjab won't affect the fate of Super Kings.

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath while speaking about the importance of CSK and PBKS fixture on The Super Kings Show said on Star Sports said he doesn't feel it is going to be a crucial game for CSK.

"CSK's match against Punjab Kings, is it the most crucial match? I don't think so because they have played more crucial matches in the past, and they have got themselves into the top 4. So, I wouldn't consider it the most crucial match but it is a key game because if they win it, they will go to the top 2 and knowing Mahendra Singh Dhoni he will be wanting to be in the top 2 - because you get two chances. When you have played consistent cricket throughout the season, you want to top it off and end at the top. So, as far as I am concerned, it is an important game but definitely not the most crucial game," Badrinath said.

"#CSKvPBKS is a key game because if #CSK win it they go into the top 2." - @s_badrinath



Tell us who could be the game-changer for @ChennaiIPL today & watch #TheSuperKingsShow:



8 AM & 11 AM | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/xGKB1ooItI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 7, 2021

With Royal Challengers Bangalore losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad last night, CSK are assured of a top-two in the league stage.