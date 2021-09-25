IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB: Devdutt Padikkal sees scope for improvement

The left-handed opener from Karnataka scored a stroke-filled 70 and added 111 for the opening wicket with RCB skipper Virat Kohli, but still the team ended up posting a below par 156 at the flat and low Sharjah Cricket Stadium wicket.

"Obviously, when you've a start like that, we would like to get to probably 170-180 at-least and that's. We didn't really set a target like that because it can go above that as well," Padikkal said in the post-match press conference.

The total proved inadequate as CSK openers went hammers and tong at RCB bowlers and chased the target with consummate ease.

The win also helped CSK move to the top of the IPL 2021 standings.

"So, we were just looking to play the ball on its merit and try to get as many runs as possible, unfortunately just didn't work out today towards the end of the innings, but hopefully, we can make that in the next game," added Padikkal.

When asked whether he and Kohli could have shown more intent, Padikkal replied,

"Yeah definitely, there's always things we can improve on.'

"And at that point, we were looking to take the game as deep as possible and we felt that the wicket was getting a little tougher. We knew that for someone new coming it, it won't be that easy to straight away get going.

"So yeah, that's what we were looking to do and try and take our chances whenever possible and pick the right spots and right bowlers at the right time."

Padikkal also defended the move to send Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of KS Bharat, saying both are capable batsman.

"They both are two good batsmen as well and they're very much capable of clearing the boundaries and we've seen that in our practice matches and stuff like that and they're really capable batsmen as well," he said.

"So there's no reason that they shouldn't be going higher and we just thought that the match-up was better for them to go out and get those runs for us, unfortunate it didn't work out, but yeah, these little things happen," the southpaw said.

In both the games since IPL 2021 resumed in the UAE -- against KKR and CSK -- Padikkal had been dismissed while playing the upper cut and he said he would be more careful next time around.

"Definitely, I'll keep working on that short (upper-cut). And it's a really high-run making short and I felt today it was on.

"It's just that I couldn't execute it well enough, and probably didn't come on as well as I expected it to, sometimes these things happen and that's not going to stop me from playing the shot but to be more careful next time," the 21-year-old concluded.