IPL 2021: Everything will go on as per schedule: Sourav Ganguly

Moreover, on Sunday (April 4) the government in Maharashtra, which has seen the maximum surge, imposed night curfews and weekend lockdowns in the state to curb the spread of the virus.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to host ten IPL matches this season, and as concerns grew, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the league will be held as per schedule.

Speaking to ANI the BCCI President said, “Everything will go on as per schedule.”

The matches scheduled to be held at the Wankhede is set to be held from April 10-25. Three-times champions Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April 10.

Also with eight ground staff testing positive, along with members of the event team, there were rumours that the matches may be moved out of Mumbai and that Hyderabad and Indore had been kept on standby.

But the BCCI president put those to rest, confirming that everything will go as per plan.

Moreover, as reported in ANI, the BCCI is also considering vaccination for the players ahead of the IPL. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stating that the board will talk to the Health Ministry regarding the players’ vaccination.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, “In order to cope with this coronavirus rise, I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking on those lines that players should be vaccinated.

“Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can’t give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. So, I think now will have to think over that. Vaccination should be done for the players also,” stated Shukla.

The 14th edition of the IPL is set to be held across six venues behind closed doors. The matches will all be played at neutral venues. The opener for the 14th edition will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9.

