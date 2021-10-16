IPL 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics from 14th season

1. IPL 2021 Winner - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

With a win over KKR in Dubai, CSK lifted their fourth IPL Trophy, all under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. They are now just one behind Mumbai Indians - who have won 5 titles.

The MS Dhoni-led side received Rs 20 crore prize money and trophy. All the players, support staff of the team received mementoes.

Previous Champions:

2008 - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

2009 - Deccan Chargers (DC)

2010 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2011 - CSK

2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

2013 - Mumbai Indians (MI)

2014 - KKR

2015 - MI

2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

2017 - MI

2018 - CSK

2019 - MI

2020 - MI

2. Runner-up - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR got Rs 12.50 crore and a runners-up trophy. All the players, support staff of the team received mementoes.

Previous losing finalists:

2008 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2009 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

2010 - Mumbai Indians (MI)

2011 - RCB

2012 - CSK

2013 - CSK

2014 - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

2015 - CSK

2016 - RCB

2017 - Rising Pune Supergiant

2018 - Sunrisers Hyderabad

2019 - CSK

2020 - Delhi Capitals

3. Orange Cap (Most runs in tournament) - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 635 runs from 17 matches (4x50s, 1x100; Highest 101*). The right-handed batsman has been one of the finds of this season as he massed more runs than any other player.

The award carries Rs 10 lakh and a trophy. The Maharashtra youngster received the award.

Previous Winners:

2008 - Shaun Marsh (KXIP) - 616 runs

2009 - Matthew Hayden (CSK) - 572

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 618

2011 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 608

2012 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 733

2013 - Michael Hussey (CSK) - 733

2014 - Robin Uthappa (KKR) - 660

2015 - David Warner (SRH) - 562

2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB) - 973

2017 - David Warner (SRH) - 641

2018 - Kane Williamson (SRH) - 735

2019 - David Warner (SRH) - 692

2020 - KL Rahul (PBKS) - 670

4. Purple Cap (Most wickets in the tournament) - Harshal Patel (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) uncapped pacer Harshal Patel grabbed the Purple Cap after picking up 32 wickets in 15 games. His best performance of the season was 5/27. The right-arm pacer received Rs 10 lakh and a trophy.

Previous winners

2008 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) - 22 wickets

2009 - RP Singh (DC) - 23

2010 - Pragyan Ojha (DC) - 23

2011 - Lasith Malinga (MI) - 28

2012 - Morne Morkel (DD) - 25

2013 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 32

2014 - Mohit Sharma (CSK) - 23

2015 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 26

2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 23

2017 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 26

2018 - Andrew Tye (KXIP) - 24

2019 - Imran Tahir (CSK) - 26

2020 - Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 30

Emerging Player of the Season - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK). The talented India batter scored almost 30 per cent of the runs for CSK. Gaikwad even finished the season on a high with his 635 runs - most by any in this edition.

Awards of the season

Vivo Perfect catch of the season - Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS) - in the match 21 of IPL 2021 to take the catch of KKR's Sunil Narine. He received Rs 10 Lakh and a trophy.

Super Striker of the season - Shimron Hetmyer (DC) - 168 strike rate all through the season. Dwayne Bravo collected the cheque of Rs 10 Lakh and a trophy on Hetmyer's behalf.

Dream11 Game Changer of the season - Harshal Patel picked up 1081 points. The RCB all-rounder picked up 32 wickets in the season. He was an absolute game-changer for the RCB. Bravo collected his cheque of Rs 10 Lakh and a trophy.

Let's Crack It Sixes - KL Rahul (PBKS) 626 runs in the IPL 2021 in terms of sixes hit. Rahul hit 30 sixes in the tournament. The right-handed batsman has received Rs 10 Lakh

Power player of the season - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - The left-handed batsman won three power player of match awards this year. He also received a trophy and a cheque of Rs 10 Lakh

Most Valuable Asset of the season - Harshal Patel accumulated 264 points to emerge as power player of the season and even received Rs 10 Lakh.

Fair play award of the season - Rajasthan Royals

This award was given to Rajasthan Royals after being judged by the Umpires, over the course of the league and playoff matches during the season, to have best upheld the spirit of the game in their matches. Rajasthan Royals scored average points 10.1 to pip CSK win this award.

The Umpires rated each of the two teams in each match based on the following criteria: upholding the spirit of the game during the match; showing respect to the opposition; showing respect for the laws of the game; and showing respect to the Umpires.

Additional credit was given for examples of exceptional behaviour in line with the above criteria (for example a fielder signalling that a ball had not been caught cleanly or a batsman walking without waiting for the Umpire's decision).

Stats

Most partnership runs in a season:

939 V Kohli - AB de Villiers (2016)

791 D Warner - J Bairstow (2019)

756 R Gaikwad - Faf du Plessis (2021) *

744 S Dhawan - P Shaw (2021)

731 S Dhawan - D Warner (2016)

# After 2011, it was the first instance when the opening players have toped the orange cap:

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 635 runs

Faf Du Plessis - 633 runs

# Overseas players winning Player of the Match in IPL final:

Kieron Pollard in 2013

Ben Cutting in 2016

Shane Watson in 2018

Trent Boult in 2020

Faf du Plessis in 2021

#Ruturaj Gaikwad is the second player to win the Orange Cap as well part of the winning team in the final in IPL after Robin Uthappa for KKR in 2014.

#Fifth win in an IPL final for Ambati Rayudu (3 with MI, 2 with CSK)

- joint second-most with Kieron Pollard.

- Only Rohit Sharma (six) has been part of more playing XIs in final wins.