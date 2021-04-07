IPL 2021: Genuinely believe Punjab were a tad bit unlucky last year, hope fortunes change: KL Rahul

IPL Special Page | IPL 2021: Chris Gayle flaunts 'Moonwalk’ after finishing quarantine

Just ahead of the auction this year, the Punjab franchise changed its name and logo and last week their new jersey was unveiled. In the last edition, which was played behind closed doors in the UAE, the KL Rahul-led side missed out on a play-off berth.

Speaking in a podcast on Red Bull’s Decoding Athletes series, the Punjab captain said, “We have our fingers crossed. I genuinely believe that we were a tad bit unlucky last year. We did play some really good cricket. A couple of the games we really couldn’t close for a couple of reasons.

“It did hurt a little bit, so I’m hoping the change of name and jerseys, and a whole lot of other changes, will bring us some good fortune,” said KL Rahul.

Furthermore the skipper said the Punjab franchise ticked all the boxes with the signings during the auction in February. “I’m looking forward to watching Riley Meredith bowl. I’ve watched him in a couple of games. He looks like he can bowl some proper pace. That’s something I felt we were missing for a few seasons - someone who can intimidate the opposition with some pace. So I’m really looking forward to watch him bowl,” said Rahul.

The skipper also spoke about the destructive Chris Gayle, and admitted he was a little in awe of the big-hitting West Indies batsman. “I obviously played with Chris for a long time. Having him around is great fun. I’m really looking forward to playing with him again. One year older, but every time he comes back, he keeps getting better and better.

“I really wonder how he does that. It’s like he’s always on the yacht, partying. And then he turns up and plays the way he does. For someone like me who spends three-four hours getting my batting and skill right, I really wonder how he does it. So, I’m really looking forward to having him in the team and hitting some sixes,” said the Punjab skipper.

Punjab Kings will begin their campaign on April 12 when they take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(With input from agencies)