IPl 2021: PBKS vs DC, Statistical Highlights and Records

It was announced prior to the match that PBKS regular captain and star batsman KL Rahul faces surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and he was in hospital while the match was played out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In his absence, stand-in skipper Mayank made a dominant 99 not out in a total of 166 for six, helming PBKS innings and cutting loose when he saw fit in a terrific 58-ball knock.

Shikhar Dhawan produced the key innings for DC in response, making an unbeaten 69 and finding the sort of support that Mayank lacked.

It helped DC to 167 for three 3, as they won with 14 balls to spare, which also propelled them to the top of IPL 2021 standings.

Mayank had required five from the final ball of PBKS innings to post what would have been just the second IPL century of his career.

But he could only crunch a four down the ground rather than clear the ropes.

Kagiso Rabada had earlier taken two wickets in his first two overs, the second coming when he bowled PBKS veteran Chris Gayle with a full toss immediately after being cracked for six by the West Indies batsman.

That was the first of three sixes off Rabada's bowling, but the South African paceman also removed Prabhsimran Singh and Chris Jordan while taking 3 for 36 from his alloted quota of four overs.

#Mayank's 58-ball effort had eight 4s and four 6s

#Dawid Malan with a run-a-ball 26 was the second best scorer for PBKS.

# For DC, Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw added a 63-run first-wicket stand.

# The 18th over turned the tide as Shimron Hetmyer hit Riley Meredith for two consecutive sixes followed by a for four leaving DC just two short of victory target.

#A pair of wides from Meredith carried DC over the line.