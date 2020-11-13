IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals | List of players RR may release, retain and sign from mega auction

1. RR may release these big stars
Shreyas Gopal (The Karnataka all-rounder might be bought back from the auction), Rahul Tewatia (RR might be using the RTM card for him in the IPL 2021 auction). Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat.
2. RR may retain these big stars
One team could be allowed to retain five players in the IPL auction 2021. The Rajasthan Royals may choose to retain these five: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer.
3. 5 players RR would like to sign
Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh.
4. Future of Steve Smith as RR captain
Steve Smith had a rather fruitless IPL 2020 season - both as captain and batsman. After a blazing beginning, both of them went down and stood no realistic chance to enter the play-offs. Royals won the first two matches of IPL 2020, scoring more than 200 runs but then went on a tailspin. Smith too had scored two fifties in those matches but he also sank with the team.
But with IPL 2021 could take place after a mere six months, the RR management might trust Smith with leading them to greener fields in IPL 14.