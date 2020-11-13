IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals | List of players RR may release, retain and sign from mega auction

Bengaluru, November 13: The Rajasthan Royals began the IPL 2020 with a bang, winning first two matches where they scored more than 200 runs in each of those matches. But since then, the Royals went down steadily and despite a late resurgence they were never really in the race for play-offs save for improbable mathematical calculations.

They would want to recreate the magical summer of 2008 in IPL 2021 and for that they need a stronger squad built around the pedigreed players.

In that scenario, here is a closer look at which cricketers RR may let go, retain and sign newly during the IPL auction 2021, first step to IPL 14.

1. RR may release these big stars Shreyas Gopal (The Karnataka all-rounder might be bought back from the auction), Rahul Tewatia (RR might be using the RTM card for him in the IPL 2021 auction). Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat. 2. RR may retain these big stars One team could be allowed to retain five players in the IPL auction 2021. The Rajasthan Royals may choose to retain these five: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer. 3. 5 players RR would like to sign Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh. 4. Future of Steve Smith as RR captain Steve Smith had a rather fruitless IPL 2020 season - both as captain and batsman. After a blazing beginning, both of them went down and stood no realistic chance to enter the play-offs. Royals won the first two matches of IPL 2020, scoring more than 200 runs but then went on a tailspin. Smith too had scored two fifties in those matches but he also sank with the team. But with IPL 2021 could take place after a mere six months, the RR management might trust Smith with leading them to greener fields in IPL 14.