IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK Toss report, Playing 11 update, captains' comments; Chennai to bowl

The Super Kings under MS Dhoni will be eager to win the match and travel atop the IPL 2021 points table, while the Royal Challengers under Virat Kohli will be keen to emerge the winner and remain more comfortably in the top four.

However a sandstorm delayed the toss by 30 minutes. But once that was done, Chennai called it right and elected to bowl. Here are playing 11 details.

While the Super Kings retained the Playing 11, RCB made two changes as Tim David, making his IPL debut, came in for Kyle Jamieson and Navdeep Saini replaced Sachin Baby.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Wk/Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Captains' comments

Virat Kohli (RCB): The wicket looks nice and hard. Don't think it'll change a lot. A few more runs would be nice. It's a wake-up call, you still have to come out here and gain momentum again. We have brought in Navdeep Saini for Sachin Baby. We needed more pace in the middle overs. Kyle Jamieson misses out and Tim David replaces him. He makes his debut for RCB, he's a power player in the lower middle-order, plays spin well and he's a strong lad.

MS Dhoni (CSK): We'll bowl first. There are a few wet patches, but it has dried out slightly. It's a small ground and there was dew the last time we played. Same team. It was an incredible team effort. To reach around 160, it was a special performance by the bat. The bowlers needed get into action and we kept getting wickets. We played really well to get back in. Gaikwad has been incredible, he plays authentic cricket shots. I just hopes he keeps doing the same.