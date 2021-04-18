IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR Toss Report: RCB wins toss, opts to bat, Patidar comes in for Christian, KKR unchanged

RCB made just one change from the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, bringing in Rajat Patidar in place of Daniel Christian, opting to go with only three overseas professionals.

KKR are playing with the same XI that suffered a batting collapse against the Mumbai Indians.

The KKR are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a narrow defeat against the Mumbai Indians. The RCB are having four points now, and a win will propel them to 6 points and will cement their No 1 slot for the time being.

In the battle between captains - Morgan and Kohli - the Bengaluru franchise will hold a slight edge over Kolkata after its two wins from as many outings.

Known for his tactical nous and man-management skills, the World Cup-winning English skipper Morgan will be keen to bring KKR back on track after a familiar middle-order collapse cost them the game against Mumbai Indians.

After two ordinary seasons, the purple brigade started its campaign in an emphatic fashion, ticking all the boxes against SRH.

But against their nemesis MI, KKR middle-order collapsed in an inexplicable fashion to suffer their 12th loss from 13 matches.

On a slow Chepauk deck where batting at the death has been a concern, KKR's bowling has been a revelation with Morgan cleverly using his resources.

Against the star-studded RCB who are yet to fire in unison this season, KKR's bowling would once again look to make an impact.

On the otherhand, Kohli will be keen that his star-studded batting fires in unison against KKR.

Playing 11s:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.