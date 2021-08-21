IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore sign Hasaranga, Chameera, David; Hesson new coach in place Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore have brought in Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Hasaranga has been massively impressive in the recent T20I series against India taking 7 wickets from 3 matches at an economy of 5.58.

"Tim David from Australia has come in as a replacement for New Zealand's Finn Allen and Sri Lanka's pacer Dushmantha Chameera replaced Daniel Sams of Australia," stated a media release from the RCB.

"In another significant development, Simon Katich stepped down as the Head Coach of RCB due to personal reasons and as part of our business continuity plan Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head Coach for this season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket Operations, RCB," the release said.

The Indian players, support staff and the team management will be assembling in Bengaluru on Saturday (August 21) following which the team will undergo 7 days of quarantine and Covid-19 tests for 3 days during this period. The team will then depart via a chartered flight from Bangalore on August 29.

The other international players and staff will assemble in the UAE starting August 29 onwards. There will be another 6 days of quarantine in the UAE.

Talking about the changes in the team, Mike Hesson - Director of Cricket Operations, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "We have made some changes to the squad pertaining to the situation. We have come a long way and have shown steady progress as a team. The addition of Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David and Dushmantha Chameera couldn't have come at a better time during the replacement window, as we aim to continue with the momentum, building on our performance from earlier this year."

Speaking about the resumption of the IPL 2021, Rajesh Menon, Vice-President and Head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "As the season resumes in the UAE, it's going to be an exciting chapter ahead. Simon Katich has decided to step down as the Head Coach of RCB, we would like to thank Katich for his work during his time at Royal Challengers and wish him success in the future.

"In the interim, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head coach until the end of the current season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket."

Royal Challengers Bangalore resume IPL 2021 on September 20 as they square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.