IPL 2022 Ticket Booking: 25% crowd allowed in Mumbai, Pune stadiums, here's how you can book tickets online

This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL (IPL 2022) will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic, stated a media release from the IPL.

“Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time,” it stated.

IPL 2022 Points Table | IPL 2022 Stats & Records

Fans can buy tickets starting March 23 from 12 PM onwards for the league phase of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com.

Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com

The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols, the media released said further.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.