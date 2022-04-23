IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra praises Hardik Pandya for learning the right lessons from 'mentor' MS Dhoni

Chopra believes the Baroda cricketer - who is leading a team for the first time in the IPL - has been doing a tremendous job and credit for the same goes to the lessons he learnt from the legendary India cricketer and Pandya is applying them perfectly to take his game to the next level.

Hardik has left everyone impressed with his all-round show in the ongoing domestic T20 tournament where he's done exceedingly well with the bat, as well as with the ball. He is also earning praises from all quarters for his captaincy moves.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra said, "I think Hardik obviously treats him (MS Dhoni) as his mentor, he's very close to MS. The number at which he bats and the role that he plays, nobody has played it better than Dhoni in the history of white-ball cricket. He's learnt the right lessons from MS. These are the things that we don't even have to be told, we just observe. When we are in the company of greatness, we try and take little pieces and it shapes our lives. And that's what we are seeing with Hardik."

Former India skipper and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar believes the reason why the younger of the Pandya brothers is doing so well in the tournament is that he has put his thinking cap on and once that happens a player's graph only goes up.

"He didn't play a lot of cricket before the IPL because he was trying to get fully fit with all the problems he had due to the injury. (Now) Look at the discipline he's showing in his batting. He's batting well in the powerplay and making full use of the field restrictions, he's doing exceedingly well in the field. So basically, that thinking cap is on; and once that happens your game just goes up."

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan believes the responsibility of captaincy is bringing out the best from Hardik and the world is witnessing a new version of him in the IPL 2022.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Pathan said, "This is a new Hardik Pandya. This is a better version of him. It was nice to see the situations in which he has played this season. The good thing about Hardik is that he is batting responsibly at No. 4. You don't get to take too many chances after wickets fall early but Hardik played didn't shy away from playing big strokes early in his innings for GT if he got the looseness from the bowlers. Whether it is Team India or Gujarat Titans, Hardik is the most suited batsman at number four. This is because he can take the responsibility."