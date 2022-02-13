Don't worry I am inside crease: Jos Buttler's funny welcome message for new Rajasthan Royals teammate R Ashwin

The incident happened during a league game in IPL 2019 when Ashwin - the then captain of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) - found Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler out of the crease at non-striker's end and ran him out. The entire incident triggered a lot of debate in the cricketing fraternity which stood divided into the lines of sportsmanship.

While a section of experts backed Ashwin for being well within his rights as a bowler to dismiss the non-striker for treading outside the crease before the ball was delivered.

IPL auction 2022: When foes become team-mates!

Fast-forward to 2022, the English swashbuckler and Indian spin maestro will be sharing the dressing room in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. R Ashwin - who was one of the marquee players in the IPL 2022 Auction at the base price of Rs 2 crore - was bought by Royals for Rs 5 crore.

Buttler will now look to bury the old differences with his new IPL teammate and in a video shared by Royals, the England cricketer even came up with a funny message for the Tamil Nadu off-spinner.

"Hey Ash, Jos here. Don't worry I am inside the crease, cannot wait to see you in pink for the Royals. Look forward to sharing the dressing room with you," said Buttler in the video shared by Royals on Twitter.

Ashwin also opened up on sharing the dressing room with Buttler in a video shared by the Royals on their Twitter handle.

"Hello everyone, I got picked by Rajasthan Royals earlier today. I'm extremely delighted that they picked me. They tried hard to get me in the last auction in 2018 but it's come through finally. I've got a great rapport with all of them. Shared a wonderful rapport with Sanju as well so looking forward to giving my complete best for the franchise and hopefully doing some special things over the course of the next three years."