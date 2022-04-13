IPL 2022: 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis smashes four consecutive SIXES; U19 star hits 112-meter long maximum

Why Dewald Brevis Is Called Baby AB?

The exceedingly talented 18-year-old cricketer justified his nickname of 'Baby AB' as he displayed his 360-degree hittings on the cricket pitch.

The right-handed teenage batting sensation, who became the fifth-youngest overseas player to make his first appearance in IPL when he made his IPL debut, unleashed his beast mode in the over number nine bowled by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

The youngster plundered 29 runs in that over as he smashed a four and then dispatched the bowler for four consecutive sixes to make it Chahar's most expensive over his IPL career.

Longest Six In IPL 2022

Brevis first launched a maximum over long-on. He then went down the track and hit it the bowler over wide long-on for an even bigger shot. On the next ball, Brevis hit a 102-meter-long maximum over deep mid-wicket to make it a hat-trick of sixes.

The young Protea batter didn't just stop there as he followed it up with the fourth consecutive six of the over. The final hit from the teenager travelled a distance of 112-meters making it the longest six of the edition. The previous best was Liam Livingstone's 108-meter long maximum against Chennai Super Kings' pacer Mukesh Choudhary.

The crowd at the stadium was ecstatic watching the teenager dealing in sixes and entertaining them.

Brevis scored 49 off 25 deliveries before getting dismissed by Odean Smith and failing to create the milestone of becoming the youngest overseas player to slam a fifty in the history of IPL. He was caught at deep mid-wicket by Arshdeep Singh.

Brevis constructed his innings brilliantly as he first took his time to settle down after Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were dismissed inside powerplay.