IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Best Playing 11, Strength and Weakness of MS Dhoni-led side

MS Dhoni: The legendary captain has once again been retained by the franchise. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been the team's pillar of strength as well as the master strategist.

After a forgettable 2020 - when the team failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in history - MS Dhoni championed his side and led them to yet another title triumph.

With his tactics, the former India cricketer proved he's still one of the best captains in the business. Dhoni's presence will once again be a calming effect on the teammates and help them hold on to their nerves in crunch situations.

The 40-year-old has been sweating it out in the nets in Surat and will be aiming to win three to four games in the tournament which is going to be played in India.

Strong batting line-up:

Chennai Super Kings have some proven match-winners in their batting department and that makes them a dangerous side.

The team's batting line-up comprises match-winners like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Dhoni.

All these players have proven their potential in the T20 format over the years and except for Conway - who has been added to the side this year - everybody else played an important role in the team's title triumph in the previous season.

The senior New Zealand batter comes in as a like-for-like replacement for Faf du Plessis - who will now be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Santner and Deepak Chahar, the franchise has some quality all-rounders who can be used as replacements.

Quality spin attack

The Super Kings have quality spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner and Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

While Jadeja and Ali will be a regular feature in the playing XI, Santer and Theekshana might not be automatic fits and will be included in the eleven on a case to case basis.

However, both Santner and Theekshana are proven match-winners and captain Dhoni will look to make full use of their potential.

Deepak Chahar's absence:

The team was dealt with a major blow ahead of the tournament when its strike pacer Deepak Chahar suffered an injury. The right-arm seamer is likely to miss the first phase of the tournament before regaining his fitness.

In Chahar's absence, captain Dhoni will be forced to go to either KM Asif or Tushar Deshpande. New Zealand quick Adam Milne will have to shoulder the responsibility in the pace attack for CSK along with Bravo, Shivam Dube and young India U19 pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

It will be a challenge for Dhoni to make up for the absence of Chahar - who was the team's costliest buy in the IPL auction last month. Chahar's absence certainly poses a challenge for the CSK skipper to field a quality Indian pace attack.

Form of MS Dhoni - the batter

While Dhoni the captain looks fine, however, there will be concern over the form of batter Dhoni. The former India cricketer only plies his trade in the IPL, hence it won't be easy for him to bat the way he once used to.

The team would hope Dhoni manages to win some games with his batting as well, else he will become a big liability.

Possible CSK XI:

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Devon Conway, 3. Ambati Rayudu, 4. Moeen Ali, 5. Ravindra Jadeja, 6. MS Dhoni, 7. Shivam Dube, 8. Dwayne Bravo, 9. Adam Milne, 10. Deepak Chahar (if available)/KM Asif, 11. Rajvardhan Hangargekar/Tushar Deshpande