IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The clash between the two teams will be the repeat of the IPL 2021 Final where CSK, under the leadership of former CSK skipper MS Dhoni, defeated Eoin Morgan's KKR by 27 runs to lift their fourth IPL trophy.

The tournament opener will be held at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium with a 25 per cent crowd allowed at the venue.

Team News: CSK

The Super Kings have kept their core intact by retaining and buying back most of the players during the IPL 2022 auction last month. The team will be looking to start from where it left in the UAE.

Apart from newly-appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and former India captwill look to defend the title for the Yellow Brigade. The team management has once again relied upon seasoned campaigners, hence there are quite a few senior players this time around as well.

Team News: KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have made big changes to their squad and appointed a new captain in Shreyas Iyer. There are quite a few players from the previous season in the KKR squad but overall the team bears a fresh look.

Coach Brendon McCullum's side defied all odds in the second phase of the IPL 2021 - which was held in the UAE - to not just enter the playoffs but also get to the finals.

This year, the team looks more balanced and under the leadership of the new captain the players will be aiming to start on a dominant note. Defeating holders CSK might just provide this new-look KKR side with the momentum they need.

Head to head:

KKR have lost each of their last eight IPL games played at the Wankhede Stadium. Their last win at the venue came in May 2012 against the Mumbai Indians.

While the Ravindra Jadeja-led side has lost just one of its last seven league games against KKR. CSK also won the only fixture played between the two sides at Wankhede - an 18-run win in April last season.

Players Missing:

Teams will be missing some of their big players in the first phase of the tournament as many are still engaged with the national duty.

CSK will be missing the services of Moeen Ali in the opening game as the English all-rounder hasn't yet arrived in the country due to a VISA issue. While their main pacer Deepak Chahar is recovering from an injury.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch will also be missing a few games for KKR due to their ongoing national assignment in Pakistan.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the match between KKR and CSK:

Playing XIs CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Rajvardhan Hangargekar/KM Asif. KKR Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russel, Sam Billings, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy. Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1: Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings Captain: Ravindra Jadeja Vice-Captain: Andre Russell Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 2: Batters: Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana Bowlers: Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Adam Milne All-Rounders: Dwyane Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni Captain: Sunil Narine Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo Team 3 Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad Bowlers: Dwyane Bravo, Adam Milne, Varun Chakravarthy All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer. Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni Captain: Venkatesh Iyer Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja