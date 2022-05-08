IPL 2022: Here's why Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw was hospitalised; set to miss CSK game

In the picture, Shaw can be seen on the hospital bed, watching something on a laptop with drip needles in his hand.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Capitals players were put in isolation after one more COVID-19 positive case was reported in this squad. Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in the reverse fixture today.

The match between Chennai and Delhi is the second match of the Sunday doubleheader and is set to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Just hours before the start of the game, reports emerged that a net bowler in the DC camp had tested positive for the virus. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Capitals contingent has been forced into isolation after the latest round of testing threw up a positive case. The report claimed that sources in both the franchise and BCCI had revealed that it was a net bowler who had tested positive.

With the Rishabh Pant-led side set to take on CSK, the entire Delhi camp had to undergo another round of tests on Sunday morning and the entire contingent has been confined to their rooms.

Though no official announcement has been made so far, as reported in Cricbuzz, a CSK official said, "We understand the match will go ahead, otherwise we would have been informed by now. It is only a net bowler and all players are in their rooms. So we do not expect changes."

This is only the second time that the pandemic has breached the bio bubble in the ongoing IPL season. The Capitals' bio bubble had thrown up the first case of this season. Earlier six members of the franchise had tested positive, including physio Patrick Farhart and then Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert.