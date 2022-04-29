IPL 2022: Bowlers help Lucknow Super Giants edge Punjab Kings by 20 runs, Rabada's four-for in vain

Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan (4-1-24-3) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Super Giants as they restricted PBKS to 133/8 in the run chase of 154.

Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Krunal Pandya (4-1-11-2) returned with impressive figures as none of the senior batsmen from the Punjab Kings did the job for their side in a low run chase. Captain Mayank Agarwal (25) and Jonny Bairstow (32) were the top scorers for Punjab but none of the batters applied themselves in tough batting conditions.

Earlier in the day, senior South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada once again showcased his bowling skills as he picked up a four-for to help Punjab Kings restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 153 for eight.

Put in to bat first, LSG lost their in-form skipper KL Rahul early but the partnership of 85 runs for the second wicket between opener Quinton de Kock (46 off 37) and Deepak Hooda (34 off 28) was the lone bright spot of LSG's innings.

The pace trio of Rababda (4/38), Arshdeep Singh (0/23) and Sandeep Sharma (1/18) delivered in different ways, while leg spinner Rahul Chahar chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Punjab pacers were impressive in the powerplay after skipper Mayank Agarwal opted to bowl, limiting LSG to 39 with the crucial wicket of Rahul (6). While the ever-improving Arshdeep and the seasoned Sandeep got the ball to swing, it was Rabada who got rid of the opposition skipper.

The South African speedster got one to straighten from good length proving it to be too good for Rahul, making it look like a proper Test match dismissal. With the first four overs only fetching 16 runs, de Kock broke the shackles for LSG by smashing his fellow countryman Rabada for successive sixes, one a straight hit that landed on the boundary rope while the other maximum came via a massive hoick over midwicket.

Hooda, who struggled to rotate strike early on in his innings, got going with a straight six off Rishi Dhawan. Sandeep was brilliant in his first spell conceding only eight runs in his three overs.

With LSG 67 for 1 in 10 overs, Punjab were very much in control of the game. The 11th over of Liam Livingstone went for 15 runs and it seemed LSG were finally getting into the groove but the dismissals of set batters de Kock and Hooda increased their troubles.

De Kock was honest enough to walk back into the dressing room after getting a faint edge off Sandeep while Hooda paid the price for not being alert enough to get himself run out after a brilliant direct hit from the deep from Jonny Bairstow.

LSG's innings was going nowhere as they struggled to 109 for five in 15 overs. The cameos from Jason Holder (11 off 8), Dushmantha Chameera (17 off 10) and Mohsin Khan (13 not out off 6) allowed LSG to cross the 150-run mark.

(With PTI inputs)