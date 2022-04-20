IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis reprimanded for abusing umpire Chris Gaffney

The LSG all-rounder was penalised by the match referee for using offensive language against on-field umpire Chris Gaffney during the match. In the 19th over of LSG's run chase, Stoinis was his team's last hope and he was also timing the ball well.

In that over, Stoinis went towards the off-stump to clear RCB pacer, Josh Hazlewood, over off side but the bowler bowled a wide delivery. The umpire didn't rule it as a 'wide' considering the batter had shuffled before the delivery. The replays confirmed that it was clearly 'wide' as it had landed almost outside the pitch.

Stoinis was clearly unhappy with the umpire's decision and that kind of broke his concentration and he was bowled on the very next delivery from Hazlewood. Soon after getting dismissed, the Aussie all-rounder was seen lobbing the 'F' word at the umpire in a fit of rage as he blamed poor umpiring for his dismissal.

The video of the LSG all-rounder using abusive words went viral over social media as well. LSG ended up losing the game by 18 runs as they could manage 163/6 in the run chase of 182.

Later, the match referee reprimanded the Australian cricketer for his behaviour at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

"Marcus Stoinis from Lucknow Super Giants has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

"Mr Stoinis admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," IPL said in a release.

Apart from Stoinis, LSG captain KL Rahul was also found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct and he was fined 20% of his match fee for the level 1 offence. However, the exact reasons behind Rahul's fine were not specified.

"KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Mr Rahul admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the release added.