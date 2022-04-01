IPL 2022 Match 8, KKR Vs PBKS Toss Report, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report

Both the teams made one change in their playing eleven. While Punjab Kings included star South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada in the side and rested seamer Sandeep Sharma, KKR replaced Sheldon Jackson with Shivam Mavi to make their pace attack stronger.

Mayank Agarwal's Punjab are coming on the back of a record run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Shreyas Iyer's KKR have played one and lost one already and would be hoping to secure a win in their third match in a week.

After winning the toss, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "We're going to bowl first. The reason is obviously the swimming pool (of dew) that's visible in the evenings. As I said last game, it's about giving it your all to defend no matter what score you have on the board. All the players are dedicated and focused to perform their roles for the last two games. We can't complain (about having three games in a week), we're all professionals. One change - Shivam Mavi comes in for Sheldon Jackson."

In the absence of Sheldon Jackson, who has been brilliant with the gloves for KKR in the first two games, Sam Billings will be performing the wicketkeeper's duties.

"We need to start well, assess the conditions early and bat well. We're just looking to play with the right attitude and right energy, if we do that, the results will take care of themselves. One change - KG (Rabada) comes in for Sandy (Sandeep). I thought he (Sandeep) bowled well last game but we had to get KG back in," said Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal.

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pitch Report: Former England Nick Knight while analysing the Wankhede pitch said, "Games are coming thick and fast here, already the third game in Wankhede and the truth is it has not been easy to bat on. The first pitch had some spongy bounce and it was not easy for batters to get on top of the bounce. Pitch number 2 had a nice tinge of grass, there was a little bit of swing and lateral movement, all of that was making it difficult for the batters. This (today's pitch), I am not going to say it is a belter. But it is a very good looking pitch and there will be a good balance between bat and ball. There is little grass and it is harder for the ball to get stuck into the surface. I still think it is going to move around, we will get some movement but it is not going to be as tricky in the powerplay."