IPL 2022: PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

LSG have been a team to beat for they have been a balanced side. The KL Rahul-led side returned to winning ways when they defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their previous game. Leading from the front, LSG captain KL Rahul slammed his second ton of the season. Both his centuries came against Mumbai and the right-handed batsman would be looking to put his best foot forward against his previous franchise.

Their bowling also did exceedingly well against Mumbai Indians as the likes of Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya bowled miserly and picked up wickets too.

Punjab Kings will also be high on confidence with their clinical performance against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous match.

While batters Shikhar Dhawan, and Bhanuka Rajapakse stole the show with their brilliant partnerships against CSK, their bowlers came back strongly in the death overs to deny the Yellow Brigade another flourish in the run chase. Against LSG, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar would be looking to start from where they left.

Here is Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Match prediction etc.:

Squads Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Benny Howell, Nathan Ellis. Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan. Playing XIs Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh. Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan. Dream 11 Fantasy Picks Team 1: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder (vice-captain), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohsin Khan. Team 2: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Deepak Hooda, Liam Livingstone (vice-captain), Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera. Prediction: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are placed at the fourth spot in the points table and they are looking more balanced side than Punjab Kings. The LSG look favourites in this game.