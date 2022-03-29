IPL 2022: R Ashwin says Jos Buttler getting upset after 'Mankad' episode in IPL 2019 was justified

Ashwin - the then captain of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) - found Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler out of the crease at the non-striker's end and ran him out triggering a lot of debate. Some criticised Ashwin for not showing the spirit of cricket while the others slammed Buttler for leaving the crease.

Ashwin was quoted by the Times of India as saying, "When the incident happened, I think it was Jos who felt deflated about it and quite upset. Rightly so, because it's not accepted practice. It's not something that happens day in and day out. I can totally understand that. We'll have to wait and watch. But the pace at which the game is going, the professionals are evolving and how the players are perceiving the game, I just hope and wish that it is looked upon as a legitimate form of dismissal."

"But whether somebody chooses to do it, or not to do it, is entirely up to them and it's not a question of character assassination," he stated further.

Talking about his dismissal back in 2019 and the war of words that followed between the two players and their respective supporters, Buttler said: "If the batter just holds his ground till the ball is released, then there's never an issue. I've been run out that way twice in my career. So hopefully, I've learned my lesson now. It's hard sometimes to describe the emotion. You're trying hard for your team and you're always desperate to win. Of course, it's a surprise when you get out like that. It doesn't bother me what people's opinions are about it. If you just stay in the crease, then there's never going to be a talking point."

Buttler also said that he does not hold any grudge against Ashwin and is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with the off-spinner.

"I am not someone holding grudges. I'm excited for the season ahead. I'm excited to have Ash on my team. He is someone who wants to win. And I want to play with the best players. One of the great things that the IPL has brought to cricket is lots of people mixing with each other from different countries and sharing different ideas and beliefs," said Buttler.

Earlier this year, 'Mankad' was legitimised this year by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the body said that it is not considering the mode of dismissal as unfair play.