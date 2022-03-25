IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals fire social media admin after Sanju Samson angrily unfollows team on Twitter

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals admin shared a photoshopped image of Sanju Samson across its handle. The India wicketkeeper-batsman didn't like the post and responding to it he wrote, "It's okay for friends to do all this but teams should be professional."

Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional..@rajasthanroyals https://t.co/X2iPXl7oQu — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 25, 2022

Soon after, Samson unfollowed the team's Twitter handle causing an uproar over social media. The Kerala cricketer even complained to the Rajasthan Royals team management and eventually, the decision was taken to fire the admin.

Hours later, in a damage control mode, the franchise deleted the controversial post and also declared that it is going to shuffle the social media team in the light of the latest development.

"In light of today's events, we will be making changes to our approach and team on social media. Everything is well within the squad ahead of the first game as the boys prepare for SRH.

The management will revisit our overall digital strategy and appoint a new team in due course. We realise that it is the IPL season and fans want the account to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim," the RR tweet claimed.

RR's social media handle is known for its quirky and witty tweets over the years but it seemed to have gone too far and ended up irking the players as well as the team management.

Earlier, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also had a go at the RR admin when the cricketer was trolled on social media. In a video posted on RR's social media handle, Chahal's food habit was mocked. Responding to which Chahal jokingly announced that he'll hack the franchise's Twitter handle.

RR's official Twitter handle didn't stop there as it went with a series of tweets mocking Chahal. In one of the tweets, posting an image of Chahal in RR jersey the admin said, "Yes, you guessed it right! Meet RR new captain Yuzvendra Chahal."

In another tweet, an image of Chahal playing a pull shot was shared. The post went on claiming that he will be sent out to open with Jos Buttler if the tweet hits 10,000 retweets. In another video posted, the RR social media team said that Chahal is the reason why the moon is spinning around the Earth.