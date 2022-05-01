IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway share 182-run opening partnership, records galore in CSK vs SRH game

The duo of Gaikwad and Conway shared a mammoth 182-run partnership and entered their names in the record books. Both the openers who didn't have a memorable season so far made most of the opportunity as the duo slammed big half-centuries.

Unlucky Gaikwad misses second IPL ton

Gaikwad - who was playing at his home ground - missed out on a well-deserved century as he was dismissed for 99 while Conway - who was playing his first game after returning from his wedding last week - made his comeback special by notching up his maiden IPL fifty. The right-handed batter faced 57 deliveries and smashed six maximums and as many boundaries. Gaikwad became the fifth player in the IPL history to remain on 99.

Conway slams maiden IPL fifty

Conway, the left-handed South Africa-born New Zealand batter, scored an unbeaten 85 off 55 deliveries. Kiwi opener put on a display of his batting talent as he smashed eight fours and four sixes against the Sunrisers.

The duo started on a cautious note and ensured their team didn't lose any wickets in the powerplay but once set, they came all guns blazing in the middle overs and attacked almost every bowler. Both the openers handled speedster Umran Malik brilliantly as the right-arm pacer leaked 40 runs from his first three overs.

Gaikwad completes 1000 IPL runs

Gaikwad might have missed out on a well deserved century but equalled a major record in the IPL. The Maharashtra cricketer completed 1000 IPL runs in 31 innings and equalled legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar's record to score joint-fastest Indian to this elite club.

Fastest Indians to 1000 IPL runs

31 innings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

31 innings - Sachin Tendulkar (MI)

34 innings - Suresh Raina (CSK)

35 innings - Rishabh Pant (DC)

35 innings - Devdutt Padikkal (RCB, RR)

Records galore with Gaikwad-Conway partnership

# 182-run stand between the duo is the highest opening stand at MCA in IPL. The previous best was 138.

# It was the first-century partnership for CSK in IPL 2022.

# It was also the first-century partnership between Gaikwad and Conway.

# 182-run partnership is the highest opening partnership in 2022.