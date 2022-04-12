IPL 2022: Twitterati hail Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube as CSK batters pummel RCB bowlers in record stand

Put in to bat by Faf du Plessis, Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) and Dube (95 not out) made a mockery of RCB bowling as they shared a massive 165-run partnership off just 74 balls for the third wicket - the highest this season - to rally the innings after CSK was reeling at 36 for 2 in their 200th IPL match.

Both Uthappa, who turned back the clock, and Dube displayed their six-hitting prowess in front of a hysteric crowd at the DY Patil Sports Academy and pummelled the RCB attack into submission with their dominant show.

While Uthappa's knock was studded with nine sixes and four boundaries, Dube also hit eight sixes and five fours in his unbeaten 46-ball knock.

Both Dube and Uthappa posted their highest IPL scores to set up the match for defending champions CSK, who are reeling from four straight losses and are still looking for their first win this season.

Uthappa took time to settle and fetched his first boundary only in the fifth over, a cut shot off Mohammed Siraj (0/37), before clobbering Akash Deep (0/58) for his first maximum in the next over. The duo then upped the ante as they hammered a boundary each off Deep and then the lanky left-handed batter launched into Glenn Maxwell (0/29) for his first six over long-on.

The carnage started from the 11th over as the duo went hammer and tongs and CSK cruised to 133 for 2 in the 15th over, with 73 runs coming in the five overs.

Dube was brutal on Wanindu Hasaranga (2/35), who bled 13 runs, in the 11th over.

Uthappa and Dube spared no bowler with the former striking three sixes off Maxwell in the 13th over as CSK amassed 19 runs.

Continuing the onslaught, the duo punished Deep in the 15th over, as it was raining boundaries and sixes. Uthappa stepped up the attack after his fifty and launched into Siraj, hitting him for two sixes and a four in the 17th over, where 18 runs came.

Deep again faced Dube's brunt, conceding two sixes and a boundary in the 18th over, as 200 looked imminent. Deep bled 24 runs in the 18th over.

Uthappa missed a deserving hundred as he fell in the penultimate over which yielded 14 runs and then Dube compounded the bowling team's woes by hitting two sixes in the final over to finish the innings in style.

Watching their imperious batting performance Twitterati went gaga over Dube and Uthappa. Here's how they reacted:

Robin Uthappa you Beauty. Showing class and experience! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2022

Chennai Super Kings scored 155 runs in last 10 overs - thanks Dube and Uthappa. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2022

uthappa and dube tonight 🙌🏻#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/gjlWsJOQfg — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 12, 2022

Extraordinary innings @IamShivamDube and #Uthappa 😍 But Namma bowlers a ninaicha dhan…… 😔🤨😬 — Sathish (@actorsathish) April 12, 2022

Played Uthappa! We don't know how good this score is yet on this deck but well played, top effort. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 12, 2022

Shivam dube genbaazo ko le Doobe;). Top top shot making. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2022

Incredible from Robin and Dubey. First 10 overs for 60. The next 10 for 167. That’s the period when Harshal Patel operates…how dearly was he missed by the #RCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 12, 2022

Wow, @robbieuthappa has turned the clock back. He makes batting look so pleasant. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2022