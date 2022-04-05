IPL 2022: WATCH! Sanju Samson makes a stunning throw to dismiss Virat Kohli

After all, Kohli had sacrificed RCB captaincy and opted just to be a senior batter, so that he can concentrate more on his batting.

But Kohli has not really been able to set the field ablaze in the IPL 2022 so far and he was expected to shore RCB’s chase of 170. He made a typical beginning to his innings, nudging the ball into the gaps and taking singles and doubles.

But a moment of hurry ensured that the night would end in another dose of disappointment for the former Indian skipper.

David Willey flicked the ball to the onside and stepped down a yard and Kohli reciprocated immediately, charging up the pitch.

But Willey changed his mind and shouted 'No’ but Kohli had backed up too far. Royals’ captain and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson swooped down on the ball and flicked back to bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, who uprooted the stumps.

But considering Kohli’s quickness between the wickets, it was possible that the RCB batsman might just have made it back to the crease. However, it was not to be so.

A replay showed that Kohli’s bat was just on the line and the third umpire given it out, much to the disbelief of Kohli.

It was certainly a wicket earned by the alertness of Sanju Samson. Well done skipper.

Earlier, Top knocks by Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer provided Rajasthan Royals with a respectable total of 169/3 in the first innings of the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday.

Put to bat first, RR had the worst start possible as they lost an early wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got bowled out by David Willey in the second over, with the team's score at 6/1. But they recovered well through Buttler and Hetmyer.