IPL 2022: What happened during the final over after No-Ball controversy, this is what Rishabh Pant had to say

In the dramatic final over, the umpires did not check for a possible waist-high delivery from Obed McCoy off Rovman Powell which left the entire Delhi Capitals' camp outraged and everyone signalled from the dugout for it to be called a 'No-Ball'.

Needing 36 runs from the final over, DC batter Rovman Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries off Obed McCoy. DC needed another 18 more from the final three deliveries.

IPL 2022: Last over non No-ball call creates controversy as Rishabh Pant’s DC do a MS Dhoni

At this juncture, Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. The umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

While Pant was caught on the camera calling his batters back from the pitch, the team's assistant coach Pravin Amre stepped inside the field to officially lodge his protest with the onfield umpire. Pant even gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason him out. The match though resumed after a long delay and DC lost by 15 runs.

Royals opener Jos Buttler, who hit a match-winning 116, was also seen having words with Pant near the boundary line. When asked about his actions at the end of the game, Pant stood his ground for calling back his batters.

Asked about the incident at the post-match presentation, Pant said, "I thought the no-ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no-ball, but it's not in my control.

"Yes, disappointed, but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no-ball. Everyone in the ground saw that.

"I think the third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no-ball, but I can't change the rule myself I guess."

Asked if it was all right to send a team management member onto the field to argue for not calling a no-ball, Pant said, "Obviously it wasn't right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can't do much about it.

"I think it was the fault of both of the sides, not even only for us because throughout the tournament we have seen some good umpiring."

Royals captain Sanju Samson said, "It went for a six, it was a full toss and the umpire gave it a normal ball. But the batsman wanted it as a no-ball.

"I think the umpire made his decision very clear and stuck to it."