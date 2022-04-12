IPL 2022: Who is Suyash Prabhudessai? IPL Price, Stats, Interesting Facts - All You Need To Know

The uncapped all-rounder from Goa was purchased by the Bangalore-based franchise for Rs 30 lakh and he grabbed attention in his debut game with a sensational fielding effort and helped effect the run out of CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Prabhudesai - who received his maiden IPL contract from RCB in IPL 2021 - made his presence felt in the outfield when he took a good catch of CSK opener Robin Uthappa in the deep, but it turned out to be a no-ball as pacer Mohammad Siraj had overstepped.

Moeen Ali - who was batting on 3 off 8 balls - cut Glenn Maxwell towards backward point hoping and went for a single immediately. But an alert Prabhudesai dove towards his right and grabbed the ball with one hand and threw it towards wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who collected the ball and disturbed the stumps.

Ali - who made the call to take a single - was stopped by his batting partner after reaching almost halfway down the pitch and by the time he went back towards the crease it was already too late.

Prabhudesai instantly became a hit on social media with his electric performance and even the commentators in the com-box lauded the youngster for his fielding effort.

Here's all you need to know about Suyash Prabhudesai:

Age: 25

State Team: Goa

The all-rounder has played 22 T20 matches in his career so far for Goa. He has scored at an impressive strike rate of 148.16 in the games he has played.

Stats in Domestic Cricket:

Format Matches Runs Average 100s/50s Strike Rate Wickets FC 16 922 43.90 1/6 57.01 4 List A 34 787 23.84 0/5 88.52 4 T20 22 443 31.64 0/1 148.16 2