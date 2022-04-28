IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh advises Virat Kohli to take inspiration from his past to overcome the current slump

Kohli averages a meagre 16 and in his last four outings, the explosive batter hasn't even managed to touch the double-digit mark. He was dismissed for three ducks on the trot before scoring 9 against Rajasthan Royals.

With his batting form witnessing an unprecedented dip, experts are coming up with suggestions for the 33-year-old cricketer and suggesting ways he can find his mojo back. While former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri has suggested Kohli takes a break for some time, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has urged the Delhi cricketer to seek inspiration from his past performances. Yuvraj believes Kohli needs to look back at his younger days and how he was as a person to rectify the current slump he is facing.

In an exclusive interview with the newly launched channel Sports18, Yuvraj said the right-handed batter's work ethic is four times better than any athlete he has seen in the last 15 years and that will help him recover.

The former India middle-order lynchpin agreed that Kohli's form is not the best, but he is still scoring runs. "Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren't too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players," Yuvraj said in the first of two-part interview series on Home of Heroes on Sports18.

The southpaw advised Kohli to become a free-flowing personality once again by reflecting on his game.

"Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier that will reflect in his game. He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years," Yuvraj added further.

The first part of Yuvraj Singh's interview on Home of Heroes on Sports18 will air at 7:00 PM on Friday (April 29).