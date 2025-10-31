FIDE World Cup 2025: Format, Prize Money, Top Indian and Foreign Contenders - All You Need to Know About Goa’s $2 Million Showpiece

Cricket IPL 2026: Yuvraj Singh set to return with Coaching Role, to work with India star.... By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 8:20 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

A new chapter might be unfolding for Lucknow Super Giants as talks intensify around the possible appointment of Yuvraj Singh as their next head coach ahead of IPL 2026.

The franchise, owned by Sanjiv Goenka, is currently in a transitional phase following underwhelming campaigns in the past two seasons, prompting a major reshuffle in its coaching setup.

As per reports from InsideSports, Goenka has initiated discussions with the former India batting great to replace Justin Langer, with the Australian coach likely to part ways after a mixed stint. This move comes right after the team ended its association with Zaheer Khan and welcomed New Zealand's Kane Williamson as a strategic advisor, signaling a broader overhaul aimed at restoring stability and performance heading into the next IPL season.

If the appointment is finalized, it would mark Yuvraj Singh's first official coaching role in the IPL. Despite an illustrious playing career spanning over a decade in the league, the 2011 World Cup winner has not ventured into full-time coaching before. His only related experience comes from mentoring duties in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he worked briefly with emerging players.

Insiders suggest that Goenka's interest in Yuvraj stems from his growing influence as a mentor for some of India's brightest young talents. Players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, both of whom trained under Yuvraj in Chandigarh, have spoken about his impact on their games. Currently, Yuvraj is also guiding Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh, who has been groomed under his mentorship to break into the national setup.

For Lucknow Super Giants, bringing in Yuvraj could offer the inspiration and cultural shift they are seeking after two seasons of inconsistency. His experience, winning mentality, and fresh perspective could help in building a strong core of young talent and shaping a more dynamic team environment ahead of IPL 2026.

If the talks progress positively, Yuvraj Singh's appointment could soon become one of the most talked-about coaching moves in IPL history, signaling a bold step in LSG's pursuit of success.