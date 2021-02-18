IPL Auction 2021: Punjab Kings Team 2021 Players List: Complete list of PBKS players with price in IPL 2021

Australia pacer Jhye Richardson emerged as the biggest buy for the franchise after getting bought for a whopping sum of Rs 14 crore. Coach Anil Kumble's side also bought Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques at a sum of Rs 4.20 crore, the franchise splurged Rs 8 crore on another Aussie cricketer Riley Meredith.

Here are the Players bought by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2021 auction: Jhye Richardson (Aus) - Rs 14 crore; Moises Henriques (Aus) - Rs 4.20 crore; Riley Meredith (Aus) - Rs 8 crore; Shahrukh Khan (Ind) - Rs 5.25 crore; Dawid Malan (Eng) - Rs 1.50 crore; Pratyush Singh (Ind) - Rs 20 lakh; Jalaj Saxena (Ind) - Rs 30 lakh.

Punjab retained 13 Indian players for the 2021 IPL season, including the likes of Mandeep Singh and Sarfaraz Khan. The Mohali-based franchise retained only three foreign players - Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Chris Jordan.

Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Hardjus Viljeon along with Karnataka trio of Karun Nair, Krishanppa Gowtham and Jagadeesha Suchith along with Tajinder Singh were let go by the Punjab franchise.

Retained players before IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

Released players before IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

Full Squad: KL Rahul(Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jhye Richardson, Moises Henriques, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Dawid Malan, Pratyush Singh, Jalaj Saxena.