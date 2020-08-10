IPL auction: Mega auction event is unlikely ahead of IPL 2021, teams may retain same squad

But the coronavirus crisis has delayed the start of the IPL 2020 till September 19 as against the usual April-May schedule. In that context, the mega auction, drafting in all the available players in to the pool, might not happen this year.

Even some of the franchise owners, including Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan of Kolkata Knight Riders, are in agreement with the view, reported the Times of India.

The BCCI officials offered the reason that there was not enough time for them to conduct the auction after the IPL 2020, which is scheduled to end on November 10. India will have to depart to Australia immediately for their four-match Test tour that starts in December and runs till January.

India are also scheduled to host England for full tour at home after their trip to Australia and then there is the Asia Cup and an ODI series against Sri Lanka, all of those were postponed to 2021 due to the Covid 19 crisis.

The BCCI honchos believe that there is no window for auction in between all these assignments and think that the IPL teams will have to make to do with the current squad. Of course, the teams will be allowed to draft in new players if one the existing members get injured or unavailable for any other reason.