IPL final was a funny see-saw battle, says CSK skipper Dhoni

The see-saw game allured the fans as the winner-takes-all contest went to the wire and was decided in the last ball of the tournament in which Mumbai Indians prevailed by one run in Hyderabad on Sunday (May 12).

Initially, it was CSK which had an edge but Mumbai Indians came back in the middle overs. Shane Watson, however, seemed to have tilted it in CSK's favour but incredible pace bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga finally swung it in Mumbai's favour.

"Today was one game we should've done slightly better. It was quite a funny game, we were passing the trophy to each other. Both committed mistakes, and eventually the winning team was the one that committed one mistake less," said Dhoni after CSK fell short by just one run, chasing 150.

Dhoni may have led the CSK to eight finals but he was far from a contended skipper this time around.

"As a team we had a good season. But we need to go back and reflect. Wasn't one of those years where we played very good cricket. Middle order never clicked, but somehow we managed," he said.

"Our bowlers did really well. It was not a 150 wicket, but the bowlers kept us in the hunt. They kept getting wickets when it was really needed. Batting, someone kept chipping in and we kept winning. To be consistent next year, we will have to really think hard," he added.

The charismatic Dhoni said the focus will now as expected shift to World Cup in England.

"It's too early to say right now (about next year's plans). Up next is the World Cup. That's the first priority. After that, we will chat about CSK. Nothing against the bowlers, but the batsmen could've done better. Hopefully yes, we'll see you next year," he said.

(With PTI inputs)