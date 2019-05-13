Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL final was a funny see-saw battle, says CSK skipper Dhoni

By
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni receives runner-up cash award
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni receives runner-up cash award

Hyderabad, May 13: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni described the IPL 2019 final as a funny game in which the two teams kept passing trophy to each other and eventually was won by a team with few mistakes.

IPL 2019: Special Page | MI Crowned champs | Full list of award winners

The see-saw game allured the fans as the winner-takes-all contest went to the wire and was decided in the last ball of the tournament in which Mumbai Indians prevailed by one run in Hyderabad on Sunday (May 12).

Initially, it was CSK which had an edge but Mumbai Indians came back in the middle overs. Shane Watson, however, seemed to have tilted it in CSK's favour but incredible pace bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga finally swung it in Mumbai's favour.

"Today was one game we should've done slightly better. It was quite a funny game, we were passing the trophy to each other. Both committed mistakes, and eventually the winning team was the one that committed one mistake less," said Dhoni after CSK fell short by just one run, chasing 150.

Dhoni may have led the CSK to eight finals but he was far from a contended skipper this time around.

"As a team we had a good season. But we need to go back and reflect. Wasn't one of those years where we played very good cricket. Middle order never clicked, but somehow we managed," he said.

"Our bowlers did really well. It was not a 150 wicket, but the bowlers kept us in the hunt. They kept getting wickets when it was really needed. Batting, someone kept chipping in and we kept winning. To be consistent next year, we will have to really think hard," he added.

The charismatic Dhoni said the focus will now as expected shift to World Cup in England.

"It's too early to say right now (about next year's plans). Up next is the World Cup. That's the first priority. After that, we will chat about CSK. Nothing against the bowlers, but the batsmen could've done better. Hopefully yes, we'll see you next year," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMA 2 - 0 JUV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 8:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue