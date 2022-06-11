IPL Media Rights Auction FAQs: Rules, Price Break-Up, Final Bidders List, Date, Time, Expected Bid

There are several big players from media and industrial houses are in the fray for the super expensive telecast rights of the IPL for five years starting from 2023.

"Yes, the digital media rights for the IPL can go to one of the biggest industrial houses of the country as they are fully active in the entertainment and sports industry and also they are a part of the league for a long time,” said a BCCI official ahead of the auction.

Some bidders remained in the ring as expected and will raise the bar while a few other have backed out for business reasons.

But it will not affect the competitive nature of the bidding and the BCCI is confident that the rights will be acquired in a highly-competitive atmosphere.

It is expected to fill the BCCI coffers to the brim, and here we are giving you a lowdown on the auction process such as bidders, reserve price break-up etc.

1. Bidders for India TV, Digital rights

1. Viacom 18 (Reliance), 2. Disney+Star, 3. Sony Pictures, 4. Zee Networks. But the real battle will be between Star and Viacom because Sony and Zee are expected to merge in the near future and they might just offer a token challenge.

2. Bidders for the rest of the world package

1. Fun Asia, 2. Times Internet, 3. SuperSport, South Africa. Sky Sports UK is also in the fray at the moment but they are yet to make up their mind.

3. Missing bidders

Amazon, Google, Airtel, Dream11, Facebook, YouTube. In fact, Amazon and Google picked up the tender documents but did not submit while the FB, who made a Rs 3900 crore bid for rights in 2017, didn’t even pick up the tender papers.

4. Reserve price break-up (Per match)

TV Rights: Rs 49 crore

Digital Rights: Rs 33 crore

Non-Exclusive Digital (18 matches): Rs 16 crore

Rest of the World: Rs 3 crore

Total reserve price for 74 matches per year in the 2023-2027 cycle: Rs 32,980.

Existing IPL media rights: Disney+HotStar: Rs 16347.50 crore. So, it’s a cool 100 per cent surge.

5. New Rules

A. The BCCI has slightly alerted the bidding conditions. The non-exclusive rights is now limited to India region the BCCI has removed the term Indian sub-continent from the bidding clause.

B. The Package C right holder (overseas) will not be allowed to show the IPL auction live.

6. Auction date, time

The IPL media rights auction is on June 12 (Sunday), and it starts at 11 AM IST. But the BCCI has not fixed an end time to the auction. It can finish on Sunday itself or the whole process can spill over to the next couple of days. Mind you, this will be an e-auction and it is a deviation from the previous practice of a closed tender.

7. Expected bid

The BCCI officials pegged the expected overall bid at Rs 50000 crore or thereabouts, making it the biggest deal in the history of cricket. In fact, the BCCI officials are not worried over the lack of global players in the auction as they believe the 'desi’ competitors will bring in the money as or more than expected.