IPL mid-season transfer: Chennai Super Kings could sign these four players to boost their middle-order

Ajinkya Rahane
The Mumbai cricketer was traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals before this season. But a batting heavy and consistent Delhi side has restricted Rahane to the bench.
The stylish India cricketer - who was one of the key players for Rajasthan until last year - is yet to make his debut for Delhi Capitals.
CSK should look to get Rahane to their side in the mid-season transfer to boost their middle order. Rahane is a good player of spin bowling and has a decent strike rate of 121.93 in the IPL. He has played with Dhoni for the Rising Pune Supergiant, now defunct, for two seasons and coach Fleming also aware of the Mumbaikar's batting prowess.
Rahane could be the answer to CSK's faulty middle-order and he's also a quality fielder.
Parthiv Patel
The Gujarat wicketkeeper-batsman has failed to make it to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) playing XI this season as the emergence of Devdutt Padikkal has prevented him to perform the duty of an opener.
Parthiv could be utilised at CSK as an opening partner to Shane Watson, while Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu can follow him at number three and four.
The senior wicketkeeper-batsman has been a part of the CSK dugout and hence it would be easier for the southpaw to understand the demands of coach Fleming and skipper Dhoni.
Virat Singh
The promising young batsman from Jharkhand was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2020 Auction. However, the left-handed middle-order batsman is yet to make his maiden appearance for the David Warner-led side.
SRH have handed debut caps to India U-19 cricketer Priyam Garg and J&K all-rounder Abdul Samad, but Virat is yet to get a chance in the playing XI. With the tournament now entering its second half, it is highly unlikely that coach Trevor Baylis would look to experiment as the team is finally looking to gel up well and deliver. Chennai Super Kings can utilise this opportunity and bring in fresh blood into their side.
Virat can be a good future prospect for them in the years to come as well as most of the CSK batsmen in the middle-order are 30-plus.
Deepak Hooda
The Baroda cricketer was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 50 lakh during the auction but he's yet to make his debut for the KL Rahul-led side. Hooda wasn't retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad last year owing to his poor show in the previous season.
However, the right-handed batsman - who is known for his batting exploits in the domestic circuit - might be a good edition to CSK squad. Dhoni has been known for bringing the best out of players after they join his squad and Hooda might just see his fortunes changed after getting transferred to CSK.
Hooda has played 61 matches in the IPL, ever since he made his debut in the IPL 2015. He's scored at a strike rate of 127.18 in the IPL.