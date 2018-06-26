Ireland Vs India: Here's the probable India XI for 1st T20I in Dublin

Openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma
The opening pair of Rohit and Shikhar have been doing exceptionally well for India in the limited-overs' series. Coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Kohli would be hoping both these batsmen get acclimatised with the conditions and get into their grooves.
Dhawan, who smashed a quickfire ton against Afghanistan in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, is in red-hot form and must be rearing to continue with the same intensity.
Rohit didn't have a decent outing in the IPL 2018, he must be eager to get some runs under his belt and what better way to get back into form than an opponent against Ireland.
Middle-order
Skipper Kohli would come out to bat at No. 3 followed by KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. India's middle order looks very destructive and if it plays to its potential then no target is beyond their reach.
Rahul, who had a memorable outing with the bat in the IPL, would be awarded for his sublime form in the limited-overs format and therefore Dinesh Karthik, who won India the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, might be benched.
The experienced duo of Dhoni-Raina would come in to bat at No. 5 and 6 for India. The seasoned campaigners from Chennai Super Kings, who were crowned IPL 2018 champions, will be an integral part of India's middle-order in the limited-overs series in the United Kingdom.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be batting in lower-down the order but the right-handed explosive batsman could also be used as a floater whenever needed.
Spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav
The wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be leading the spin department against Ireland.
The youngsters would be hoping to get used to the conditions there and get into the grooves as soon as possible.
Both these spinners played a crucial role in India's triumph in the limited-overs' series against South Africa, earlier this year.
Pacers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are back into the side after being rested for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.
India's best fast bowlers in the limited-overs format would be looking to exploit the conditions that are likely to favour pace.
Both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar are going to be the key to India's success in the United Kingdom.
If Ireland comes up with a green top, then Kohli might even opt to play an extra pacer instead of two spinners. In such a scenario, Umesh Yadav might also get to earn a spot in the Playing XI on Wednesday.