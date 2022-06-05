Joe Root becomes 14th cricketer to complete 10000 Test runs, equals Alastair Cook's record

Root didn't just help his team secure a memorable win the talented right-handed batter became the joint-youngest to score 10000 Test runs at the age of 31 years and 157 days. Before Root, his compatriot Alastair Cook was the only English player to enter the elite list.

Before Cook, India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was 31 years and 10-months-old when he achieved this landmark against Pakistan in Kolkata in March 2005.

Root became the 14th member of the 10000-club and the first since 2017 - Younis Khan was the last player to breach the barrier during the Test series against West Indies.

India legend Sunil Gavaskar 1987 was the first player to get to the mark and since then Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Mahela Jayawardena, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara, Alastair Cook, Yonis Khan and now Joe Root have reached the milestone.

Having made his debut in December 2012, Root has become a mainstay of the England team. In 117 Tests before the start of the game, Root scored 9889 runs at an average of 49.19 with 25 centuries to his name.

Yorkshire man Root is the first batter in Test history to complete 10,000 runs in less than 10 years. The 31-year-old has been in sensational form and has often been England's lone warrior in their dismal run in Tests in the last two years. He is leading the charts for the most runs in the current edition of the ICC World Test Championship with 1301 runs.

With this victory, England go 1-nil up against New Zealand and the new captain and coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum started on a winning note.

List of Players with 10000+ Test Runs

1. Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 200 Tests - 15921

2. Ricky Ponting (AUS) - 168 Tests - 13378

3. Jacques Kallis (SA) - 166 Tests - 13289

4. Rahul Dravid (ICC/IND) - 164 Tests - 13288

5. Alastair Cook (ENG) - 161 Tests - 12472

6. Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 134 Tests - 12400

7. Brian Lara (WI) - 131 Tests - 11953

8. Shivnarine Chandrapaul (WI) - 164 Tests - 11867

9. Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 140 Tests - 11814

10. Allan Border (AUS) - 156 Tests - 11174

11. Steve Waugh (AUS) - 168 Tests - 10927

12. Sunil Gavaskar (IND) - 125 Tests - 10122

13. Younis Khan (PAK) - 118 Tests - 10099

14. Joe Root (ENG) - 118 Tests - 10015