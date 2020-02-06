Cricket
Jofra Archer to miss England's Sri Lanka tour and IPL 2020 with stress fracture to right elbow

By Peter Hanson
Jofra Archer

London, February 6: Jofra Archer will miss England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the IPL 2020 after it was confirmed the paceman has sustained a low-grade stress fracture to his right elbow.

The lightning-quick seamer missed the final three matches of England's four-match Test series in South Africa and was already ruled out of the ODIs and Twenty20 fixtures against the Proteas.

Archer underwent further tests on his injury this week and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed he will not travel to Sri Lanka in March.

"Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low-grade stress fracture," an ECB statement read.

"He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series."

The 24-year-old will also miss the 2020 IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals as a result of his injury.

England will hope to have Archer back for the three-match home Test series against the West Indies, which starts on June 4 at the Oval.

Joe Root's men play two five-day matches in Sri Lanka, the first beginning on March 19.

Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
