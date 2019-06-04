Cricket

Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Sarfraz Ahmed fined by ICC for various charges

By
Englands Jason Roy has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct
England's Jason Roy has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct

London, June 4: England's Jofra Archer and Jason Roy have each been fined 15% of their match fee for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC World Cup 2019 match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday (June 3). Whilst Pakistan captain Sarafraz Ahmed has been fined for a minor over rate offence the same game.

Jason Roy was found to have breached Article 2.3 ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match. In addition to the 15% fine, one demerit point has been added to Roy's disciplinary record.

The incident occurred during the 14th over of Pakistan's innings when Roy used an audible obscenity after misfielding which was clearly heard by the umpires.

Archer was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire's decision.

The incident occurred in the 27th over of Pakistan's innings, when Archer showed obvious dissent following a wide delivery. In addition to the 15% fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Archer.

Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was fined 20% of his match fee whilst his teammates were fined 10% each following a minor over rate breach after Pakistan was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

All three players admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and S Ravi, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official Chris Gaffney levelled the charges.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
