Jos Buttler picks Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja in his all-time IPL XI; ignores Gayle, Warner, Raina

The Englishman, however, ignored the likes of Chris Gayle, David Warner, and Suresh Raina. Gayle, Warner and Raina have been the most consistent performers in the domestic T20 league and have been amongst the leading run-getters in the history of the tournament.

Buttler recently appeared on Cricbuzz and picked his all-time IPL XI. He picked himself and Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma as the openers. Buttler - who has played for the Mumbai Indians in the past - has so far scored 1968 runs in 64 innings. Rohit - on the other hand - is the fourth-highest run-getter (5480) in the history of the league.

He picked Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli, and his teammate AB de Villiers at number three and four respectively. Butter chose former India captain and three-time IPL champion, MS Dhoni, as the wicketkeeper of his all-time XI. Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings' captain, is one of the most adored players in world cricket for his achievements in the limited-overs format.

Buttler picked West Indies' T20 great Kieron Pollard and India's Ravindra Jadeja as the two all-rounders in his team. Both Pollard and Jadeja have been the biggest match-winners for their respective franchises.

In the bowling department, Buttler went with Mumbai Indians' duo of master and apprentice i.e. India's Jasprit Bumrah and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. Malinga is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament. The Englishman picked India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the third seamer of his side. Bhuvneshwar is the only player to have won two back-to-back Purple Cap awards in the IPL.

In the spin department, he went with senior India spinner Harbhajan Singh - who is also one of the leading wicket-taker in the league.

Jos Buttler's all-time IPL XI: Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (WK), Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.