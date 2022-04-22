Jos Buttler slams third century of IPL 2022, Twitterati hail 'freak show' from Rajasthan Royals opener

Buttler, who is enjoying the form of his life, smashed 116 off 65 balls with the help of nine boundaries and as many hits over the fence to lay the foundation of the imposing total in the company of his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal, who hit 54 off 35 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant's decision to field first backfired big time as the duo of Buttler and Padikkal struck 155 runs in 15.5 overs for the opening stand. It was the highest opening stand for RR in their IPL history.

Buttler paced his innings brilliantly as the in-form swashbuckler started slowly before picking up the pace and started dealing in fours and sixes against Delhi's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to bring up his fifty in 36 balls. After getting to his fifty, Buttler looked in ominous form and pummelled the Delhi bowlers at will.

High on confidence after two centuries in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Buttler continued his onslaught, smacking in-form Kuldeep Yadav for two maximums in consecutive balls and a four in the 15th over. Power-hitting was at its best display as Buttler, in particular, treated all the DC bowlers with disdain.

Padikkal soon perished, caught plumb in front of the wicket by Khaleel Ahmed in the 116th over as DC got their first breakthrough, albeit late in the innings. Buttler finally got out in the penultimate over, holing out to David Warner at long-on off Mutafizur Rahman.

Towards the end, skipper Sanju Samson (46 not out off 19 balls) played a little cameo to help RR cross the 200-run mark and register the highest score of the season.

Watching Buttler's freak show, experts hailed the Englishman for his blitzkrieg at Wankhede Stadium and here's what they said:

Seeing everyone struggle to dismiss Buttler at the strikers end, I think we all now understand why Ashwin chose to dismiss him at the non strikers end 😅 #DCvRR #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 22, 2022

Buttler 2022. Might even get close to Kohli 2016 at this rate. Almost halfway there. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler is after Virat Kohli’s record of highest runs in one season. Flawless batting. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler ka naam Josh Buttler hona chahiye!



Incredible hitting by him and @rajasthanroyals.



This is a belter of a wicket and I have a feeling that the match is wide open.#DCvRR pic.twitter.com/Bzh3DcAroy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler is currently seeing a beach ball.



Back-to-back IPL centuries 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0J9XI4kTVA — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 22, 2022

It's hot. It's a summer evening. Thirsty times. Worth the wait. Guys our favourite ‘Jos the Boss’ is upto some serious on field business at the Wankhede. A magnificent cocktail soon coming. @josbuttler @rajasthanroyals #DCvsRR @IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/cnDOi4IYOl — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 22, 2022

Take a bow @josbuttler Big Boss Another 100 simply outstanding 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 22, 2022

This time last year, Jos Buttler had never scored a T20 hundred. Now, he’s scored 5 in his last 24 innings - and 4 in his last 8 IPL innings



A remarkable player making the most of his incredible talents - undoubtedly the best T20 batter in the world at the moment — Matt Roller (@mroller98) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler is the first batter in IPL history to score 4 centuries in a sequence of 8 innings. #IPL2022 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 22, 2022

No one is anywhere close to batting like @josbuttler in T20 cricket at the moment .. Incredible .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 22, 2022

Jos is seeing it ok… 👀💥 as good as it gets! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 22, 2022

Jos has a cheat code for batting 😂 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 22, 2022