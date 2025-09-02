Rohit Sharma Diet Chart: What food did India stalwart avoid and what did he eat to shed 20 Kgs?

Cricket KCL 2025: Calicut Globstars prevail over Kollam Sailors, bolster Semifinal hopes By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 10:06 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Calicut Globstars scripted history in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) with a thrilling 14-run win over the Kollam Sailors, their first-ever victory against the two-time finalists. Powered by a jaw-dropping cameo from Krishna Devan, Calicut posted 202/5 before bowling out Kollam for 188 in their chase.

Coming into the game, Calicut had never beaten Kollam in four previous encounters, including last season's final. On Tuesday, however, they flipped the script with a perfect blend of solidity upfront and fireworks at the death.

Experimenting with S. Mithun as opener didn't pay off as he fell cheaply after hitting a solitary six. But Rohan Kunnummal (36) and Ajinas (46) steadied the ship with a well-paced 75-run stand for the second wicket. Still, the innings hit a lull in the middle overs before catching fire again in spectacular fashion.

Walking in at 150/5 near the end of the 18th over, the stage was set for Krishna Devan - and he turned it into a highlight reel. After warming up with two sixes and a four in the 19th over, he unleashed an astonishing sequence in the final over: five consecutive sixes off Sharafuddeen.

Krishna finished unbeaten on 49 off just 11 balls (7 sixes, 1 four), a devastating knock that vaulted Calicut past the 200-mark. Ably supported by Akhil Skaria (32 off 25), Krishna's explosion transformed the Globstars' innings into a match-winning total. For Kollam, A.G. Amal and M.S. Akhil picked up two wickets each but couldn't contain the carnage.

The Sailors' reply began shakily with Vishnu Vinod (16) falling early. A fluent partnership between Sachin Baby (27) and seasoned campaigner Abhishek J Nair (74 off 50, 3 fours, 3 sixes) revived the innings, with Kollam reaching 100/2 at a promising rate.

But once Baby was bowled by Harikrishnan, the innings lost momentum. Abhishek held one end firm until 179, when his dismissal to Akhil Skaria tilted the contest firmly towards Calicut. Despite some late blows from Sharafuddeen and M.S. Akhil, Kollam fell short, finishing at 188 all out.

Calicut's young bowlers showed character under pressure. Ibnul Aftab bowled the nerveless final over to seal victory, returning figures of 3/35 in 4 overs. Akhil Skaria contributed with three wickets of his own, including the prized scalp of Abhishek.