KL Rahul announces dating Athiya Shetty, makes it official by wishing lady love with his social media post

Soon after guiding his Team India to an emphatic win over minnows Scotland in the Group 2 Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Karnataka batsman tweeted, "Happy birthday my love @theathiyashetty." Athiya Shetty on Friday (November 5) turned 29.

In yet another must-win game in the showpiece event, Rahul dazzled with a masterful 19-ball 50 as Team India chased down a paltry 86-run target in just 6.3 overs. Rahul notched up his half-century off just 18 deliveries to bring up the fastest fifty of this edition.

India's openers raced to the fastest team 50 in the tournament, taking just 23 balls to reach that mark. Rahul's innings comprised three sixes and a further six boundaries, witnessing a sensational show of quality hitting.

Interestingly, Athiya was present at the stadium cheering for Rahul and Team India during the match against Scotland. As Rahul scored his fifty, the camera panned towards the stands where Athiya was seen standing and celebrating in alongside Rohit Sharma's Wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

India captain Virat Kohli too turned 33 on Friday and his team handed the captain a birthday gift with a big win.

Earlier last year too, Rahul posted a heartwarming image with Athiya Shetty and posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle on the latter's birthday.

The Karnataka cricketer posted a selfie with Athiya and captioned it: "Happy Birthday mad child." Several of his fellow cricketers also commented on the post.