Kohli, Dhoni availability to dominate selection meeting to pick India squad for West Indies

By
Kohli, Dhoni availability to dominate selection meeting
Bengaluru, July 18: Virat Kohli's availability and the future of MS Dhoni will be the key issues the five selectors will have to handle when they meet in Mumbai on Friday (July 19) to pick the squads for the tour of West Indies beginning on August 3.

India will play three ODIs and two T20Is each and two Tests during their trip to the Caribbeans. But there is cloud over the selection committee meeting itself after the Committee of Advisors led by Vinod Rai issued a directive that chief selector MSK Prasad should convene the meeting rather than BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

1. Resting Kohli, Bumrah

But in the event of the selectors meeting, they will consider resting some frontline players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah who have been playing non-stop cricket from the IPL 2019 onwards. However, skipper Kohi had expressed his desire to play the entire tour rather than being part of only the Test squad. A similar talk will come up in the case of pacer Jasprit Bumrah too.

2. Dhoni's future

It has been speculated that Dhoni will no longer be India's first-choice wicketkeeper and the selectors might not pick him for this tour. Instead, they will use the opportunity to give more chances to Rishabh Pant and ease him to the limited overs squads too after being a regular in the Test side. It may also be discussed as how to utilise Dhoni's experience even if he does not get picked, probably as a mentor or in some other similar roles.

3. Chance for second line

If the selectors indeed rest some of the frontline players, then some players like Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Khaleep Ahmed, Krunal Pandya, Navdeep Saini and Shubman Gill can get a look in. All these players are currently in the West Indies as part of the India A tour. In fact, Manish Pandey had made a hundred and Krunal took five wickets in India's series-clinching win in the third one-dayer against the Windies A.

4. Dhawan, Shaw unlikely

Injured openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will not be considered at least for the limited-over legs if not for the entire trip as they are currently recuperating from their respective injuries at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru.

Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 17:42 [IST]
