Kohli lords over West Indies in ODIs; Rohit, Rahul in T20Is for India

By
Virat Kohli lords over West Indies in ODIs
Virat Kohli lords over West Indies in ODIs

Bengaluru, July 26: The linited over series between India and West Indies is just a week away. The latest meeting between these two sides saw the side led by Virat Kohli registering a comfortbale 122-run win in the ICC World Cup 2019. But at home, Windies still have some firepower to hurt the opposition and India could be wary of that.

But the comforting factor will be the presence of Kohli, the highest run-getter for India against the West Indies. Here MyKhel takes a look at the records between India and West Indies.

1. Kohli rules in ODIs

1. Kohli rules in ODIs

Virat Kohli has made 1912 runs from 33 matches with seven hundreds and 10 fifties at an average of 70.81 and his highest is an unbeaten 157. He has left behind Sachin Tendulkar so far behind. The batting maestro had made 1573 runs from 39 matches at 52.43 with a highest of 141 not out. Tendulkar made four hundreds and 11 fifties against the Caribbeans. Former West Indian batmen Desmond Haynes and Shivnarine Chanderpaul are at 3rd and 5th slots respectively, while former Indian captain Rahul Dravid is at fourth.

2. Kohli's hundred rush

2. Kohli's hundred rush

That we all know Virat Kohli loves to pile up hundred and he holds the Indian record of scoring highest number of centuries against the Windies. He has made 7 hundres so far. And he stands way ahead of Tendulkar and Chris Gayle, who made four hundreds each. Rahul Dravid, Viv Richards, Marlon Samuels, Yuvraj Singh and Gordon Greenidge share the next spots making three hundreds each.

3. Kapil Dev effect

3. Kapil Dev effect

While Courtney Walsh holds the record of highest ODI wickets for Windies with 44 sticks, Kapil Dev is a close second with 43 wickets. Anil Kumble is a fraction behind at third with 41 wickets while Viv Richards is fourth with 36 scalps. Ravindra Jadeja is at fifth with 36 wickets while Carl Hooper also has 36 wickets to be placed at sixth.

4. Rohit, Rahul shine in T20Is

4. Rohit, Rahul shine in T20Is

The T20I series between India and West Indies have produced four hundreds so far. Evin Lewis made two hundreds for the Windies while India replied through Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Lewis' unbeaten 125 is the highest T20I individual score from either side.

Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
